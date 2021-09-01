Thai League footy championship to kick off on Friday

View
The FA and its partners aim to open a new chapter in the football industry by allowing fans to watch matches via the AIS Play online platform and The Nation Thailand website.
All those interested can follow news, highlights and live broadcasts via The Nation Thailand website.
Nongbua Pitchaya FC, a new team that has been promoted to the Thai League, will lock horns with Nakhonratchasima FC for the opening match on Friday.
Published : September 01, 2021
Published : September 12, 2021
Published : September 12, 2021
Published : September 12, 2021
Published : September 12, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021