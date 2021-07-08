Thai football league latest victim of virus surge

Thai League 1 will kick off on August 13 instead of July 31 and Thai League 2 will kick off on August 14 instead of August 1.

Thai League Co acting president Korawee Prisananantakul said the move was taken on Wednesday by the Football Association of Thailand and Thai League Co after the Sports Authority of Thailand and Tourism and Sports Ministry asked them to delay matches.

"Meanwhile, the Thailand Champions Cup match between BG Pathum United and Chiang Rai United will kick off on August 8 instead of July 24," Korawee said.