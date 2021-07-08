Saturday, July 17, 2021

life

Thai football league latest victim of virus surge

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Thai football league latest victim ...

The start of the Thai football season has been postponed for two weeks amid fears it could spawn Covid-19 cluster infections.

Thai League 1 will kick off on August 13 instead of July 31 and Thai League 2 will kick off on August 14 instead of August 1.

Thai League Co acting president Korawee Prisananantakul said the move was taken on Wednesday by the Football Association of Thailand and Thai League Co after the Sports Authority of Thailand and Tourism and Sports Ministry asked them to delay matches.

"Meanwhile, the Thailand Champions Cup match between BG Pathum United and Chiang Rai United will kick off on August 8 instead of July 24," Korawee said.

An extra midweek match in League 1 will be added in August, while two extra midweek matches will be added to League 2 in September and November.

Half of the teams in both leagues have received Covid-19 jabs and all teams will be vaccinated by the end of this month, said the Thai League chief.

Published : July 08, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Thailand loses to Malaysia 0-1 in World Cup Qualifier

Published : June 16, 2021

Thai FA shows red card to football broadcaster over sponsorship money

Published : June 04, 2021

UAE to allow Asian footy fans into stadiums for qualifying World Cup matches under strict health rules

Published : June 02, 2021

Covid-19 test compulsory before games for Thai football league

Published : July 10, 2020

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.