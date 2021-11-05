Champs set to face-off in Thai League’s Matchday 11 this weekend

Both teams won their last five matches, though in the previous season BG Pathum United beat Buriram United in both home and away tourneys.
This weekend will also see other interesting play-offs, which can be caught live via AIS Play and on the Nation Thailand website.
Thai League Fixtures Matchday 11
Saturday 06/11/2021
Nong Bua Pitchaya - Chiangmai United
BG Pathum United - Buriram United
Chiangrai United - Bangkok United
Khon Kaen United - Police Tero
Sunday 07/11/2021
Ratchaburi - Prachuap
Nakhon Ratchasima - Port
Muang Thong United - Suphanburi
Chonburi - Samut Prakan City
Published : November 05, 2021
By : THE NATION
