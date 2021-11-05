Fri, November 19, 2021

life

Champs set to face-off in Thai League’s Matchday 11 this weekend

Thai League’s Matchday 11 this weekend will see eight games, with the biggest being a face-off between defending champs BG Pathum United and leaders Buriram United.

Both teams won their last five matches, though in the previous season BG Pathum United beat Buriram United in both home and away tourneys.

This weekend will also see other interesting play-offs, which can be caught live via AIS Play and on the Nation Thailand website.

Thai League Fixtures Matchday 11 

Saturday 06/11/2021

Nong Bua Pitchaya  -  Chiangmai United

BG Pathum United  -  Buriram United

Chiangrai United  -  Bangkok United

Khon Kaen United  -  Police Tero

Sunday 07/11/2021

Ratchaburi  -  Prachuap

Nakhon Ratchasima  -  Port

Muang Thong United  -  Suphanburi

Chonburi  -  Samut Prakan City

Published : November 05, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
