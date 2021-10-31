Sun, October 31, 2021

life

Police Tero conquers Chiang Rai Utd on Saturday

The highlight of the Thai League 1’s matches on Saturday (October 30) was Police Tero beating two-time champion Chiangrai United with a 3-2 score.

For other matches, Khon Kaen United trounced Suphanburi FC at 4-2, BG Pathum United beat Chiangmai United at 3-1, and Nakhonratchasima FC won PT Prachuap FC at 2-1.

 

Saturday's results are as follows:

  • Suphanburi FC-Khon Kaen United: 2-4
  • Chiangmai United-BG Pathum United: 1-3
  • PT Prachuap FC-Nakhonratchasima FC: 1-2
  • Police Tero-Chiangrai United: 3-2

Thai League 1 matches can be caught live at either the Nation Thailand website or via AIS Play.

Related stories:

Nation Thailnad
