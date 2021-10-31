Police Tero conquers Chiang Rai Utd on Saturday

For other matches, Khon Kaen United trounced Suphanburi FC at 4-2, BG Pathum United beat Chiangmai United at 3-1, and Nakhonratchasima FC won PT Prachuap FC at 2-1.
Saturday's results are as follows:
Thai League 1 matches can be caught live at either the Nation Thailand website or via AIS Play.
Published : October 31, 2021
By : THE NATION
