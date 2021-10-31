Thailand, Malaysia in 0-0 draw...

The Thai national team has lost a chance to obtain first place in Group J due to Malaysia's strong defence and game control.
Malaysia has been qualified to enter the finals, while Thailand has a slim chance to be qualified as the team has to wait for the results of other matches.
Published : October 31, 2021
By : THE NATION
