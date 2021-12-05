Tue, December 07, 2021

life

Thailand gets ready for winner’s glory for 6th time at AFF Championship

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Thailand gets ready for winner’s gl...

Thailand is gearing up to bring home the Asean Football Federation Championship trophy for the sixth time, as it qualifies for the 13th tournament.

The championship is being hosted by Singapore from December 5 to New Year’s Day.

The AFF Championship has been held every other year since 1996, except for 2020, which had to be postponed to 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic.

Thailand won five of the past 12 tournaments, followed by Singapore (four titles), Vietnam (two titles) and Malaysia (one title). The Kingdom’s football team also won the runners up trophy three times. Thailand qualified for the finals eight out of 12 times.

Thailand gets ready for winner’s glory for 6th time at AFF Championship

Related News

Published : December 05, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Expert virologist offers some answers on Omicron

Published : Dec 07, 2021

No US official will attend Beijing Winter Olympics, White House announces

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Spread of Omicron can be controlled if measures strictly adhered to, says doctor

Published : Dec 06, 2021

Building immunity with vaccines will make Covid-19 a seasonal affliction, says virologist

Published : Dec 06, 2021

Latest News

Death toll of Indonesias volcano eruption rises to 22, over 30 missing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Japan PM vows to "prepare for worst" for Omicron variant

Published : Dec 07, 2021

No lockdown for Thailand despite Omicron arrival, says Anutin

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Afghan children fall victim to export of U.S. democracy

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.