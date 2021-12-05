Thailand gets ready for winner’s glory for 6th time at AFF Championship

The championship is being hosted by Singapore from December 5 to New Year’s Day.
The AFF Championship has been held every other year since 1996, except for 2020, which had to be postponed to 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic.
Thailand won five of the past 12 tournaments, followed by Singapore (four titles), Vietnam (two titles) and Malaysia (one title). The Kingdom’s football team also won the runners up trophy three times. Thailand qualified for the finals eight out of 12 times.
Published : December 05, 2021
By : THE NATION
