Star Players from Big Tours to Feature at The Final Chapter 2021

“I have some good results in the Bahamas before. I’m quite familiar with the winds. I love challenge,” added the 2018 Women’s British Open runner up who has been working with Chris Mayson, a coach of fellow LPGA stars Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn, for three months.

“I’ve adjusted my swing and it paid off. I did well in my last LPGA (Pelican Women’s Championship where she finished tied sixth, her best finish of the year). I believe I can produce some good results in 2022 and hopefully will get back to the top 30 again,” added the two-time Ladies European Tour winner.

Fellow LPGA player Pannarat whose best finish in the tournament was at tied sixth in the second edition in April hopes to make an impact as she makes her third attempt on the tour.

“I will be well prepared for the tournament and I’m quite confident with my game. I’ve been working on my approach shots and hope to produce a good result,” said the 23-year-old from Roi Et.

Phang Nga-born Gunn, just returning from the Japan Golf Tour, will be routed by local fans to triumph on homersoil. The 29-year-old should have edge over others at the Aquella where he used to play when it was still known as Tai Muaeng course while growing up.

“I’m quite familiar with this course and I’m glad to play in a home tournament,” said Gunn who lifted up two back-to-back titles on the Thai PGA Tour last year.

However, a finger injury may hamper him from his A game in his return to the TrustGolf Tour for the second time.

“The injury is picking up. I’m more than 80 per cent ready. I hope to finish in the top 3 but that means my putting game has to be great,” added Gunn who barely entered Thai events this year die to his busy schedule in Japan.

Three-time Japan Senior Tour Order of Merit winner Prayad will be launching his second attempt in the mixed event. He participated in the inaugural episode at the Black Mountain Golf Club and then departed Thailand for the Japan Senior Tour where he settled at fifth this season.

“It’s good to be back in the event as there are a lot of good male and female players. It proves that our country has many up-and-coming players. Playing this tournament will help sharpen my game for 2022,” said the 55-year-old Prayad, also a 10-time Asian tour champion.

The tournament which pits the men and women against one another will be staged under strict protective protocols against COVID-19. ATK Swap test is provided for players, personal caddies, player’s company and officials. Only those who test negative are permitted to participate in the tournament. Furthermore, fans who produce negative ATK results within 72 hours before the tournament are welcome at the course.

Viewers can watch live streaming of the Thailand Mixed hosted by TrustGolf on AISPLAY APP, https://www.facebook.com/trustgolfclub and at TrustGolf Youtube channel from 9am onwards during tournament days.

The Thailand Mixed is organised by TrustGolf, an indoor training center with advanced technology, It is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Sports Development Fund, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Bangkok Bank, B.Grimm Company, Bond Holdings, AISPLAY, Bridgestone, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Live Streaming, the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Aquella Golf and Country Club and S.Khonkaen.

