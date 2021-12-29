Unfancied Witchayapat Steals 2nd Round Show at Thailand Mixed #5

“I’m so excited to be on the lead again. My first time was at the Singha Masters in Chiang Rai two weeks ago, and I wasted my chance (in the final day). Hopefully I can make it this time. At this point I hope to win. Anything can happen in the game of golf,” added Witchayapat who settled at joint 10th in Chiang Rai.

Boy wonder Ratchanond produced a spectacular back nine performance where he shot four birdies and an eagle on the 14th hole to finish with a 65 and 16 under.

“It was a totally different scenario at the back. I played poorly at the front but everything just went my way at the back. Once I made that eagle, I was so pumped and got my momentum back,” said Ratchanon whose round three plan is to exert pressure on the more experienced players on the lead.

“I may be only 14, but I will try to play like a mature man and intimidate them. If you play like a kid, they will not take you seriously, to be honest,” he said.

Coming at joint third was Sadom Kaewkanjana who has the most wins in 2021 with four titles and has never finished outside the top 10 in all 10 starts. He casted a second round 64 for a total 15 under-par-219.

“Overall, I played a good standard of golf without a bogey. My iron just worked really well, hitting close to the pins several times and made some good putts,” said the 23-year-old player from Narathiwat.

“For the weekends, I will have to stick to the same routine by hitting to the right positions. On this course, you have to hit the iron well to create your opportunities. But it will be tougher if there are strong winds,” said Sadom who captured three titles on the All Thailand Golf Tour and one on the Thailand PGA Tour this year.

Two-time Thailand TrustGolf Tour winner Prom Meesawat, with a bogey free 64 and a total 219, was again in contention for the title.

“I don’t want to pressure myself by setting a particular goal. What I need to do is to hit to the good positions to create birdie chances and be very careful with some tough holes,” said Prom, winner of the second and fourth Thailand Mixes series.



Four shots off the lead at lone fifth was two-time Asian Development Tour winner Itthiphat Buranatanyarat who submitted a scorecard of 66.

Rising star Chanoknan Angurasaranee, with a 68, was at tied sixth on 132 along with Thaya Limpipolpaibul, the latter with a 67.

The tournament is being staged under strict protective protocols against COVID-19. ATK Swap test is provided for players, personal caddies, player’s company and officials. Only those who test negative are permitted to participate in the tournament. Furthermore, fans who produce negative ATK results within 72 hours before the tournament are welcome at the course.

Viewers can watch live streaming of the Thailand Mixed hosted by TrustGolf on AISPLAY APP, https://www.facebook.com/trustgolfclub and at TrustGolf Youtube channel from 9am onwards during tournament days.



