Teen Prodigy Ratchanon Steals Limelight in Thailand Mixed #5 at Aquella

“If I can keep striking the ball like this, I stand a very good chance at winning. I won’t hope for another nine under tomorrow. Just hitting five under every day will do,” Ratchanon said.

Former world top 30 Pornanong produced four birdies at the front and repeated the same margin at the back to enjoy a bogey free 64 to follow at second in her first start at the mixed event.

“I putted really well today and the green condition really suits my game. This is my first time playing this format and I’ve got to learn that the guys play quite fast and aggressive. The men’s game is fun to watch,” said Pornanong, three-time runner up on the LPGA including the 2018 Women’s British Open.

“My game plan for the next three days is to hit the fairways and be prudent with some holes which are quite narrow. But I will go for the flag positions if necessary,” she added.

Prom who won the second Thailand Mixed (with Chapchai Nirat) in Chiang Mai and the fourth in Hua Hin had nine birdies against one bogey on the 18th to also settle for a first round 64.

“My shots are getting better than in the previous weeks. I set myself up in several good positions and capitalised on my chances. The course sets up in a perfect condition. It’s quite beautiful and new for everyone, so we still have to get used to it more,” said Prom.

Unfancied Witchayapat, 24 from Nakhon Ratchasima, fired an eagle on the first hole, seven birdies and one bogey to join the leading group.

“My iron shots are sharp. A 64 first round is beyond my expectations. The course condition really favours me,” said Witchayapat who posted two top 10 finishes on the ATGT this year.



2021 ATGT No 1 player Sadom Kaewkanjana, with a 65, shared the sixth position with Chiang Mai-born Thaya Limpipolpaibul

The tournament is being staged under strict protective protocols against COVID-19. ATK Swap test is provided for players, personal caddies, player’s company and officials. Only those who test negative are permitted to participate in the tournament. Furthermore, fans who produce negative ATK results within 72 hours before the tournament are welcome at the course.

