Sadom, Arpichaya Among Strong Contenders at 4th Thailand Mixed

“You have to serve well and come up with some solid game on the greens. I will try to go out there and enjoy playing golf,” said Sadom who is currently on top of the ATGT Order of Merits’ standings with a total Bt2,3,82,100 prize money.

Arpichaya who beat Atthaya Thitikul by a stroke to win the inaugural edition at this course back in February admitted that she had to carry a load of pressure over her shoulders in her return to the Black Mountain which measures 6,303 yards off the women’s tees.

“People say I won here before and expect a lot from me. But they have to understand that no one can keep winning or finishing in the top five in every tournament,” said Arpichaya who has bagged three crowns in 2021. That included two back-to-back wins on the Thai LPGA Tour in October.

“I don’t want to set a goal too high this week. I’d rather be here to learn from the guys especially Sadom who has won four titles in as many weeks. I want to know how he plays to keep winning like that,” said the 18-year-old and 2018 Thai LPGA Tour No 1 player.

Meanwhile in the qualifying competition on Monday, rookie Parathakorn Suyasri fired an eagle on the 13th hole and five birdies against three bogeys for the best score of 68. The 21-year-old who just turned professional last week and other 21 qualifiers earned their spots in the first round which kicks off on Tuesday.

“I tried not to think that I’ve already turned pro as I don’t want to get under pressure. I’m actually trying to adjust my swing and cannot expect too much this week. My game plan is to hit the iron well and hit as many fairways as possible,” Parathakorn said.

A total of 144 players will be in actions in the fourth edition of the Thailand Mixed event scheduled between November 16-19. After 36 holes, the top 60 players and ties will proceed to the weekend rounds while the winner will walk away with the lucrative prize money of Bt450,000.

The Thailand Mixed is organised by TrustGolf, an indoor training center with advanced technology, It is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Sports Development Fund, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Bangkok Bank, B.Grimm Company, Bond Holdings, AISPLAY, Bridgestone, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Live Streaming, the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration and Black Mountain Golf and Resort Hua Hin.

Apart from the prize money, a cheque of Bt30,000 sponsored by Bond Holdings will be awarded to a player with the best score each day. Also, 200 gift sets by S.Khonkaen will be given away to all players in the first day.

Fans can watch live streaming of the competition on AISPLAY APP, https://www.facebook.com/trustgolfclub and at TrustGolf Youtube channel from 9am – 5pm from November 16-17, from 9am – 3pm on November 18 and from 9am – 3.30pm on November 19. T-Sport Channel will beam live the final round coverage on November 19.