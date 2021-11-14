Golfers Takes Casino Challenge at Black Mountain

The tournament which pits the men and women against one another will be staged under strict protective protocols against COVID-19. ATK Swap test is provided for players, personal caddies, player’s company and officials. Only those who test negative are permitted to participate in the tournament.

A total of 72 male and 72 female players will compete at the par 72 Black Mountain Golf Club which measures 7,246 yards off the men’s tees and 6,303 yards off the women’s. After 36 holes, the top 60 players and ties will proceed to the weekend rounds while the winner will walk away with the lucrative prize money of Bt450,000.

The Thailand Mixed is organised by TrustGolf, an indoor training center with advanced technology, It is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Sports Development Fund, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Bangkok Bank, B.Grimm Company, Bond Holdings, AISPLAY, Bridgestone, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Live Streaming, the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration and Black Mountain Golf and Resort Hua Hin.

Fans can watch live streaming of the competition on AISPLAY APP, https://www.facebook.com/trustgolfclub and at TrustGolf Youtube channel from 9am – 5pm from November 16-17, from 9am – 3pm on November 18 and from 9am – 3.30pm on November 19. T-Sport Channel will beam live the final round coverage on November 19.



