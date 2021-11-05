Promising Chanettee Wins Breakthrough Title at 2nd SAT-TWT Open

“I was concerned that I would lose my nerve like I did in the last circuit. I was leading in the final round and hit one bad shot that gave Arpichaya the title. This time around, I was handling the situation better. Anyway, I had to give credit to Arpichaya for her fighting spirit after that double bogey,” the teenager paid compliments for her opponent.

Arpichaya failed a chance to make a hat-trick win after claiming back-to-back victories in Nakhon Nayok last month. She signed off with a 69 on 10 under-par- 206.

“I was trying to hit a birdie in the last hole but I didn’t make it. She played a good short game today and gave me no opportunity. But I’m happy that I hit 10 under at this course for the first time,” said Arpichaya who had to settle for the Bt223,440 prize money as the runner-up.

Trichat Cheenglab, 24 from Bangkok, fired a final 66 for a total eight under-par-208 to land at tied third alongside co-overnight leader Parinda Phokan who signed off with a 71.