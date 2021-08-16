STRONG THAI SHOWING AT 2021 TRUST GOLF WOMENS SCOTTISH OPEN

I will say I just feel good. My focus for this year, trying to improve myself every day and then trying to get the card, member card on LPGA." Former world no 1, Ariya Jutanugarn had an impressive final round that saw an eagle on the 2nd hole and three birdies on the back nine to leave her at -13 and in solo fourth place. Jutanugarn has become fond of links golf after a great performance this week - "I would say I really enjoy playing links right now because I feel like it's really interesting and really challenge, like just depend how the weather going and it's so much fun this week and I feel like I have pretty good experience."

Jasmine Suwannapura's 69 which included 7 birdies left her at -7 and in a tie for 15th place. The 2020 AIG Women's Open runner up has found this week a great learning experience - I haven't really played on a windy golf course before. We only play in Scotland for two weeks a year, so to be able to come back here and play really windy course and the links course, it's really fun for me. So this week, I learned that my hybrid can go 130-yard shot, which is really rare for me. But yeah, we just have to adapt and get better, be better and learn from each shot."