STRONG THAI SHOWING AT 2021 TRUST GOLF WOMENS SCOTTISH OPEN

Atthaya Thitikul was only one stroke behind the leaders going into the final round at Dumbarnie Links, a round of 66 saw a total of eight birdies to finish in a tie for second place alongside New Zealand's Lydia Ko. The 18-year old was proud of her performance and has her sights set on obtaining an LPGA card - "I putt pretty well today and hit a pretty solid round today. 6-under, but at least it's not enough for the win, but I just know that I tried my best and I'm proud of myself already.
I will say I just feel good. My focus for this year, trying to improve myself every day and then trying to get the card, member card on LPGA." Former world no 1, Ariya Jutanugarn had an impressive final round that saw an eagle on the 2nd hole and three birdies on the back nine to leave her at -13 and in solo fourth place. Jutanugarn has become fond of links golf after a great performance this week - "I would say I really enjoy playing links right now because I feel like it's really interesting and really challenge, like just depend how the weather going and it's so much fun this week and I feel like I have pretty good experience."
Jasmine Suwannapura's 69 which included 7 birdies left her at -7 and in a tie for 15th place. The 2020 AIG Women's Open runner up has found this week a great learning experience - I haven't really played on a windy golf course before. We only play in Scotland for two weeks a year, so to be able to come back here and play really windy course and the links course, it's really fun for me. So this week, I learned that my hybrid can go 130-yard shot, which is really rare for me. But yeah, we just have to adapt and get better, be better and learn from each shot."
The other Thai's on the leader board include, Pajaree Anannarukarn who finished T22 after a second consecutive 69, and Patty Tavatanakit who shot a superb final round of 67 which included 2 eagles and 2 birdies to finish at T27.
Thai Trust Golf invite Prima Thammaraks posted a third consecutive 72 to finish at -2, which was also enough to seal her the 5th qualifying spot for next week's AIG Women's Open. It will be her second appearance in the Women's Open. Thammaraks explained "To be able to play my second British Open would be amazing. I played my first one here and that's still one of my favourite things to do. Coming here, I didn't really think that I was going to stay and play another one. But what a way to spend my off week. I am so grateful to Trust Golf for the invite here as I had a great week here at Dumbarnie and its lead me TO qualifying for Carnoustie too! "
Published : August 16, 2021
By : The Nation
