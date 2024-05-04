Srettha following Thaksin’s lead to boost popularity, say observers

Thaksin – who served as prime minister from February 2001 to September 2006, when he was ousted in a military coup – is regarded as the patriarch of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, which is now led by his 37-year-old youngest daughter Paetongtarn.

Srettha has a busy schedule this month full of work-related trips that will bring him to six provinces – Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Suphanburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, and Phetchaburi – where he is scheduled to chair a mobile Cabinet meeting.

Suranan Vejjajiva, who served as Prime Minister’s Office minister under Thaksin, said that the ex-PM initiated a project that brought him to meet provincial people so that he could learn about their problems.

He said Thaksin often stayed overnight in the provinces he visited, which allowed him to boost his popularity among the locals.

“Sometimes he went to villages and spent his nights there. He even stayed at temples during some trips. Srettha may consider spending the night at temples,” Suranan said.

For him, the success formula was adopted by many of Thaksin’s successors, including General Prayut Chan-o-cha, the previous prime minister.

“The problems may not be solved immediately, but instructions can be made [to relevant state agencies],” Suranan said.

In his view, such provincial trips could help create an image that the prime ministers involved were down-to-earth while allowing them to meet in person with local administrators, such as provincial governors.



