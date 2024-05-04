Srettha following Thaksin’s lead to boost popularity, say observers

Thaksin – who served as prime minister from February 2001 to September 2006, when he was ousted in a military coup – is regarded as the patriarch of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, which is now led by his 37-year-old youngest daughter Paetongtarn.
Srettha has a busy schedule this month full of work-related trips that will bring him to six provinces – Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Suphanburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, and Phetchaburi – where he is scheduled to chair a mobile Cabinet meeting.
Suranan Vejjajiva, who served as Prime Minister’s Office minister under Thaksin, said that the ex-PM initiated a project that brought him to meet provincial people so that he could learn about their problems.
He said Thaksin often stayed overnight in the provinces he visited, which allowed him to boost his popularity among the locals.
“Sometimes he went to villages and spent his nights there. He even stayed at temples during some trips. Srettha may consider spending the night at temples,” Suranan said.
For him, the success formula was adopted by many of Thaksin’s successors, including General Prayut Chan-o-cha, the previous prime minister.
“The problems may not be solved immediately, but instructions can be made [to relevant state agencies],” Suranan said.
In his view, such provincial trips could help create an image that the prime ministers involved were down-to-earth while allowing them to meet in person with local administrators, such as provincial governors.
Suranan also said Thaksin could “fully exercise the potential” of state media through his “PM Thaksin Meets the People” programme, which was broadcast on state-run radio stations every Saturday morning.
When Thaksin’s sister Yingluck became prime minister in 2011, she also had a similar show called “Yingluck’s Government Meets the People”, broadcast every Saturday morning on state-run television and radio stations, Suranan noted.
Srettha said on Friday that he would revive the “Prime Minister Meets the People” programme to shed light on his government’s progress. The new show will premiere next Saturday (May 11) on state-run NBT TV, MCOT radio stations, social media and other online outlets. According to the PM, this monthly programme will feature his occasional trips to the provinces to meet local residents and officials.
Suranan, who hosted Yingluck’s weekly show, suggested that Srettha should get his staff to come up with interesting topics. “He should speak briefly and to-the-point, in a way that he reports to the public what he has done,” he said.