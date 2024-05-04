Thailand, Malaysia eye aviation leadership amid soaring growth

Malaysia is setting its sights on becoming an aerospace industry leader by 2030, while the Thai prime minister has outlined strategic plans to turn the country into a regional aviation hub by the same year.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) believes the demand for air transport will rise by an average of 4.3% annually across the world over the next two decades, with the Asia-Pacific region witnessing the most substantial growth.

A study released last year by market research firm Mordor Intelligence forecasted the Asia-Pacific region’s aviation market to be the fastest growing between 2024 and 2029. Fuelled mostly by the recovering tourism industry, the aviation sector’s market size is expected to reach US$102.27 billion (3.76 trillion baht) by 2029, up from $88.35 billion. The rise in affluent travellers is also expected to stimulate the demand for business jets in the region.

The Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVOM) recently released statistics for the first quarter of 2024, indicating 22.6 million passengers or a 16.1% uptick compared to the same period last year. This surge was mainly driven by international air travel, accounting for 11 million passengers.

“As we review air traffic figures for Q1, it is clear that the aviation sector is on a robust path to recovery. Airlines have shifted their attention to restoring and adding new international destinations to their networks,” Saripuddin Hj Kasim, MAVCOM executive chairman, said in an interview published by the commission on Thursday.