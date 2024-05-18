Constitutional Court to decide May 23 whether to accept petition to try Srettha, Pichit

On Wednesday, a group of 40 outgoing senators filed a complaint via Senate President Pornpetch Wichitcholchai, seeking a court verdict on whether both Srettha and Pichit are still qualified to remain in office as per relevant constitutional clauses.

The complainants’ petition said that the prime minister violated the Constitution by appointing Pichit to the Cabinet despite his lack of qualifications and prohibited qualities.

At their meeting next Thursday, the Constitutional Court’s judges are expected to decide whether to accept the senators’ petition for trial and whether Srettha and Pichit should be suspended from their duties while a final verdict is pending.

Pichit was among the 13 newly appointed Cabinet ministers sworn in before His Majesty the King on May 3 in an oath-taking ceremony led by the prime minister.

Srettha maintained on Saturday that his appointment of Pichit was “legitimate and lawful”, adding that he had consulted with the Council of State – the government’s legal advisory agency – before coming to the decision.

“I am confident that I can answer all questions, because my decisions are based on correct principles,” Srettha said, adding that he had no problems with being scrutinised.