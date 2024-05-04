Family of fatal fall victim threatens legal action

The victim, identified only as “Uncle Kamthon”, was crossing the road when he fell into the hole, which was covered only by an old wooden hatch.

The hole is located at a traffic island below the tracks of the Yellow Line monorail and close to the mouth of Soi Lat Phrao 49.

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) admitted that the hole is part of its underground electrical conduit network.

Kamthon’s family on Saturday reclaimed his body at the Police General Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine for his funeral at That Thong Temple.

His brother, Kampol, said on Saturday that the family would take legal action against all those responsible for the loss of Kamthon’s life.

He said Kamthon’s death has distressed the entire family, as the deceased had taken care of their two elder sisters. “Now I have to do the job in his place and life will be more difficult for our family. I have my work to do, and there are many lives under my care.”