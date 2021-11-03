Sherman produces error-free round to lead at the Phoenix Gold

“My goal for every tournament is to stay focused and stick to my routine. I normally don’t eye on a particular position in a tournament. I’d rather focus on producing high percentage shots,” added Sherman who has been playing at the Phoenix Gold for 7 years.

Following a stroke behind was the up-and-coming Chanettee Wannasaen after the 18-year-old player fired seven birdies (holes No 2-4, 9, 12 , 14 and 16) against two bogeys (holes No 5 and 13).

“It was a good round based on the way I putted. In fact, I was putting poorly coming to this tournament. I’m happy to get my momentum back even I should have shot lower score,” said the teenage star from Chiang Mai who finished runner-up in the previous TWT event at the Lake View Resort and Golf Club in Petchaburi two months ago.

“Hitting five under par isn’t so bad. I hope to make more putts in the next two days,” added Chanettee who won the qualifying event of the LPGA Thailand earlier this year.

Red-hot Arpichaya Yubol who has bagged three titles this season (two local tours and one Thailand Mixed event) hit seven birdies against three bogeys for an opening 68 to land at lone third.

The second stop of the SAT-TWT Open which offers a total prize money of Bt2.5 million is held under strict protocols by the province and the government against COVID-19 which must be respected by players, guests and tournament’s officials. Players and officials must produce negative results of their Swap Test or ATK within 72 hours on the registration day in order to take part in the competition. Furthermore, players and their company must receive at least two doses of vaccines against COVID-19.

The SAT-TWT Open is a stroke play tournament of 54 holes (18 for each round). An approximate number of 114 players are to compete in 36 holes with the top 60 moving forward to the final round. The winner will be rewarded with a handsome cheque of Bt367,500.