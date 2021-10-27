Quartet of champions ready for 4th Thailand Mixed at Black Mountain

“There are some tough and easy spots on every hole. You just have to know where to aim your shots. Once you hit to the wrong place on the green, you can end up with three puts,” added the 2018 Thai LPGA Tour No 1.

Home-town hero Prom who shared title with his close friend Chapchai in the second Thailand Mixed due to bad lights in Chiang Mai six months ago loves the idea of having the men and women pit against one another.

“It’s good to have a mixed event like this, so the women can see the aggressive game of the men while the men can experience the women’s style,” said Prom who settled at lone third at Singha Pattaya Open, an All Thailand Golf Tour event, on Sunday.

Asked about his view on the Black Mountain, Prom says: “There may be some advantages or disadvantages at the Black Mountain due to its hilly condition. But you have to give credits to the orgnisers for setting up such a perfect layout.”

Chapchai who settled at third in third Thailand Mixed at the at the Lake View Resort and Golf Club in Cha-Am is happy to return to the Black Mountain where he won the ADT Thongchai Jaidee Foundation back in 2016.

“I’ve played at the Black Mountain many times and won a tournament there. The course distance is moderate, butt the greens are tough. I hope to make a top 10 finish in the fourth Thailand Mixed,” said the 38-year-old Chapchai.

“I didn’t play golf much at the start of the season due to COVID-19. I came to the Thailand Mixed event in Chiang Mai only 50 % ready, but I ended up winning the title (with Prom). It was beyond my expectation and really boosted my confidence,” the four-time Asian Tour winner added.

By beating Pannarai Meesom-us after five play-offs in the previous edition, Ramil became the first amateur and the youngest winner at 16 in the Thailand Mixed event.

“Winning the Thailand Mixed is a good boost for me. It makes me feel more confident in a lot of aspects in playing golf. However, I’ve never played at the Black Mountain before, so I plan to practice there a few days before the tournament,” said Ramil, a protégé of Chapchai.

“In every tournament that I play, I try to pick up experience and use it to improve my game. Whatever I’m already good at, I will try to maintain it and keep working hard on a regular basis,” he added.

The tournament, organized by TrustGolf, an indoor training center with advanced technology, is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Sports Development Fund, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Bangkok Bank, B.Grimm Company, Bond Holdings, AISPLAY, Bridgestone, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Live Streaming, the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration and Black Mountain Golf and Resort Hua Hin.

Fans can watch live streaming of the competition on AISPLAY APP, https://www.facebook.com/trustgolfclub and at TrustGolf Youtube channel from 9am onwards during tournament days.