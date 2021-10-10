Amateur Ramil edges out Pannarai in 5th play-off to win 3rd Thailand Mixed title

“I was so excited every time we went to the play-off. Every shot I made really counted. I hit the iron well which really helped,” the promising boy said. “I also have to thank pro Chapchai for teaching me short game and Pro Tony Bulsombath for his techniques,” added Ramil, the first amateur to win on the TrustGolf Tour.

However, due to his amateur status, Ramil is not eligible for the winner’s cheque of Bt450,000 which automatically fell into the hand of Pannarai. The latter was a bit overwhelmed after losing the close fight.

“All in all, it was beyond my expectation. I didn’t expect to join the lead or to go to the play-off as I was so exhausted playing consecutive events. However, I already gave my all out there,” said Pannara who finished with a 66.

“But I feel more positive after this event. I feel less pressure and have a new mindset. I like to compete and I will try to apply what I’ve learned from this week in my next event,” she added.

Chapchai, co-winner of the previous Thailand Mixed event in April, suffered an ending bogey which deprived him of the play-off chance. The former Asian Tour star, after an inconsistent round, settled with a 72 and a total 12 under-par-276 for joint third along with 17-year-old girl Chanaettee Wannasaen and Thai LPGA member Chommapat Pongthanarak.

While Ramil also won the best male amateur category, the best female amateur trophy went to Eila Galitsky from Chiang Mai after she fired a total 286 for tied 28th place alongside Pannapa Polnamin.

The fourth leg of the TrustGolf Tour will return next month at the Black Mountain Golf Club in Hua Hin from November 16-19.

