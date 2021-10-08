Red-hot Kanyalak leads halfway stage at Thailand Mixed

“It’s been a long time since I led in a tournament. I’m feeling great to be able to play the in the leading group again. What really matters to me is that I’m feeling happy playing golf and I will try to carry this momentum into the next two days,” Kanyalak said.

Propelled by a spectacular form at the front nine where she fired six birdies and an eagle on the fifth, 17-year-old Pannarai came at second with a second round 65 and a midway total nine under-par-135. Despite committing two bogeys against a bogey at the back, the teenager still produced a low round of 65, which was also achieved Chanettee Wannasaen from Chiang Mai.

“I served incredibly and putted well at the front nine. But things changed quickly after the turn. I missed the fairways and had to fight my way back from tough positions. Still, it’s quite a good round for me,” said Pannarai from Chonburi.

“I’ve never been in this position after I turned pro. Everybody will try their best to win. As for myself, I will try to stick to my routine and will try to stay pressure free,” added the teenage girl.

Co-overnight leader Ramil Saelim, with an eagle on the 12th, a birdie and two bogeys, signed off with a 71 for a total eight under-par-136 which placed him at joint third with Chanettee. The latter shot a 65.

“My tee shots and approach shots let me down at the back nine. For Saturday, I have to be more careful and control my shots better to stay in contention,” said the 16-year-old amateur Ramil from Phitsanulok.

Pannapa, one of the three leaders in round one, stumbled to a 75 for a total four under-par-140.

Fans can watch live streaming of the 3rd Thailand Mixed hosted by TrustGolf on AISPLAY APP, https://www.facebook.com/trustgolfclub and at TrustGolf Youtube channel from 9am onwards during tournament days.



