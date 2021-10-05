Thu, October 14, 2021

life

ASIAN TOUR UNVEILS 2021 RESUMPTION PLANS

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • ASIAN TOUR UNVEILS 2021 RESUMPTION ...

Sentosa, Singapore, October 5: The Asian Tour today announced exciting and ambitious plans to stage a series of season-ending tournaments to finish its 2020-21 schedule, ensuring that the Tour can complete its Order of Merit, and crown a Merit list champion.

The Tour, which stopped played in March last year because of the pandemic, will make its eagerly awaited return by staging back-to-back inaugural events at two of the most renowned golf courses on Phuket Island in Thailand with purses of US$1 million respectively. 

The Blue Canyon Championship will first take place at Blue Canyon Country Club from November 25-28, followed by the Laguna Phuket Championship, which will be held at the Laguna Phuket Resort from December 2-5.

In January, following the Christmas and New Year breaks, the Tour is planning to stage two more tournaments in Singapore over consecutive weeks. All four tournaments will be broadcast live on television with further details to be announced soon.

Related Stories

Published : October 05, 2021

Related News

Namibia launches new wildlife conservation management project

Published : Oct 14, 2021

TOP FOUR CONFIRMED IN 2021 ASIAN MENS CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP IN THAILAND

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Will Art NFTs replace tangible traditional art?

Published : Oct 13, 2021

Superbon Dreams of Superfight With Irish Superstar Conor McGregor: I can beat him down very easily

Published : Oct 13, 2021

Latest News

Police make THB14m drug haul, hunt wily traffickers

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Khlong Ong Ang Walking Street set to reopen

Published : Oct 14, 2021

US presently discussing when to send more vaccines to Thailand: Don

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Researchers make exciting gem-orchid discovery

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.