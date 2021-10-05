SUPREME CRUISE PAST CHOCO MUCHO 3-0 TO SET UP SEMIFINAL CLASH WITH NAKHON RATCHASIMA

Going down 0-1, Choco Mucho hit back bravely to gain the upper hand initially in the second set. However, Supreme regrouped and pulled their game together after that to stage a fightback against the determined Philippine side. Their intention paid off its dividends. Malika Kanthong and Pleumjit uncorked powerful attacks to help Supreme surge ahead Choco Mucho to win the closely-contested set 25-22.

Both teams poured everything to win the third set. Despite a strong challenge from Choco Mucho, Supreme Chonburi remained in aggressive form. The Thai team upped their tempo and continued attacking streak to win the set 25-21, match and a semifinal berth.

Malika Kanthong chipped in with 16 points for Supreme Chonburi, while Tyler Marie Kalei Mau emerged as the top scorer of Choco Mucho after bagging 16 points.

"I was so glad that I can help the team win this crucial match today. Choco Mucho are a well-trained team and did their good job, which put us in trouble. Our team were in full confidence to win this match to pave the way through to the semifinals. In our next match, we play Nakhon Ratchasima. We know their game plan, but I don't think we can underestimate them because they have a wide variety of game plans to use in their match against us," Malika Kanthong stated after the match.

"We came with full confidence and one goal in mind, that is to advance to the semifinals. Even though Pleumjit was in her 70% of performance today, it helped boost the team's spirit while in the game. After four matches, only one team from Thailand will make it to the final and I do hope it can be our team. I would like Thai fans to give big support for both Thai teams no matter which will be in the final," Supreme Chonburi head coach Nataphon Srisamutnak commented.