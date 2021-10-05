NAKHON RATCHASIMA THROUGH TO SEMIFINALS ATER 3-0 WIN AGAINST REBISCO

"We are in our top form today with a nice momentum and teamwork. I only missed some of the first balls, which I think is my weak point today. In terms of the team, I think we need to improve our defensive game," Chatsuda Nilapa, the Nakhon Rarchasima QminC VC's top scorer in this match, said after the match.

Chatsuda, who joined the Thailand women's national team in this year 2021 VNL in Rimini, Italy, added: "My expectation is for my team to win this tournament in order that we can represent Asia in the Women's Club World Championship in Turkey coming December."