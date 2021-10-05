Thu, October 14, 2021

life

NAKHON RATCHASIMA THROUGH TO SEMIFINALS ATER 3-0 WIN AGAINST REBISCO

Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, October 4, 2021 – Former four-time Thailand League winners Nakhon Ratchasima QminC VC, fielding many substitutions, captured a comfortable 3-0 (25-11 25-19 25-18) victory against Rebisco of the Philippines in their quarterfinal encounter in the 2021 Asian Womens Club Volleyball Championship at Terminal 21 Hall on Monday.

Chatsuda Nilapa chipped in with 13 points including 12 attacks for Nakhon Ratchasima, while Ivy Keith Lacsina scored 9 points on Rebisco's losing effort.

Nakhon Ratchasima, winners from Pool A, made a strong start to win the first set in one-way traffic 25-11 and still put up a good fight to claim the second set 25-19. The Thai team went on their impressive form to clinch the third set 25-18 and match.

"We are in our top form today with a nice momentum and teamwork. I only missed some of the first balls, which I think is my weak point today. In terms of the team, I think we need to improve our defensive game," Chatsuda Nilapa, the Nakhon Rarchasima QminC VC's top scorer in this match, said after the match.

Nutsara Tomkam former Thailand National volleyball

Chatsuda, who joined the Thailand women's national team in this year 2021 VNL in Rimini, Italy, added: "My expectation is for my team to win this tournament in order that we can represent Asia in the Women's Club World Championship in Turkey coming December."

Published : October 05, 2021

