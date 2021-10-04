ALTAY ON TOP OF POOL B AFTER STUNNING 3-0 WIN AGAINST FORMER ASIAN CLUB CHAMPIONS SUPREME CHONBURI

Following the loss, Supreme Chonburi ended the pool plays with 6 points from two wins against one loss to finish second place in Pool B. They will next take on Choco Mucho, the third-ranked team in Pool A in their quarterfinal match on Monday.



"Before the match, we expected a tough game. We did not expect 3-0 because Supreme are a strong team and in the history of the Asian Women's Club Championship, we could never beat this team. This is our maiden victory against this strong team. My players were so brave today. After the first set, they came to believe into beating them. We have two more days to focus on the semifinals," Altay head coach Marko Grsic from Serbia said after the match.