Thu, October 14, 2021

life

ALTAY ON TOP OF POOL B AFTER STUNNING 3-0 WIN AGAINST FORMER ASIAN CLUB CHAMPIONS SUPREME CHONBURI

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • ALTAY ON TOP OF POOL B AFTER STUNNI...

Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, October 3, 2021 – Altay emerged as Pool B winners following three straight wins including the Sundays stunning 3-0 victory against Supreme Chonburi, former consecutive two-time Asian Club winners, in their last preliminary round in the 2021 Asian Womens Club Volleyball Championship at Terminal 21 Hall here.

Altay on Sunday performed brilliantly to overpower Supreme Chonburi in straight sets 25-23, 25-12, 25-14 to claim Pool B. Altay are due to take on the team finishing fourth in Pool A in the Monday's cross quarterfinals, but since Pool A featured only three teams, Altay will receive a bye and be through to the semifinals.

Against Altay, Supreme Chonburi found it difficult to maintain their form and could not cope with the well-organised Altay's tactics in the first set, which they went down nail-biting 23-25. With their confidence boosted after the first set win, Altay continued consistency to comfortably win the second and third sets 25-12, 25-14.

Sana Anarkulova chipped in with 21 points for Altay including 18 attacks from 26 attempts and team-mate Nadiia Kodola assisted with 10 points. Waranya Srilaoong led Supreme Chonburi with 8 points.

ALTAY ON TOP OF POOL B AFTER STUNNING 3-0 WIN AGAINST FORMER ASIAN CLUB CHAMPIONS SUPREME CHONBURI

Related Stories

Following the loss, Supreme Chonburi ended the pool plays with 6 points from two wins against one loss to finish second place in Pool B. They will next take on Choco Mucho, the third-ranked team in Pool A in their quarterfinal match on Monday.

ALTAY ON TOP OF POOL B AFTER STUNNING 3-0 WIN AGAINST FORMER ASIAN CLUB CHAMPIONS SUPREME CHONBURI
"Before the match, we expected a tough game. We did not expect 3-0 because Supreme are a strong team and in the history of the Asian Women's Club Championship, we could never beat this team. This is our maiden victory against this strong team. My players were so brave today. After the first set, they came to believe into beating them. We have two more days to focus on the semifinals," Altay head coach Marko Grsic from Serbia said after the match. Supreme Chonburi found it difficult to maintain their form and could not cope with the well-organised Altay Supreme Chonburi ended the pool plays with 6 points from two wins against one loss to finish second place in Pool B

Published : October 04, 2021

Related News

SUPREME CHONBURI FLEX THEIR MUSCLES AT ASIAN WOMENS CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP AFTER 3-0 TRIUMPH OVER REBISCO

Published : Oct 03, 2021

Supreme Chonburi seal first-day win in four-setter against Saipa

Published : Oct 02, 2021

Thailand hosts return of Asian Men’s and Women’s Club Volleyball Championships

Published : Sep 25, 2021

Latest News

Police make THB14m drug haul, hunt wily traffickers

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Khlong Ong Ang Walking Street set to reopen

Published : Oct 14, 2021

US presently discussing when to send more vaccines to Thailand: Don

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Researchers make exciting gem-orchid discovery

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.