Thailand hosts return of Asian Men’s and Women’s Club Volleyball Championships

“The two Asian Club Volleyball Championship circuits are important because they will be used to select Asian representatives to compete in the FIVB World Club Championships at the end of the year. The two Championships will be staged without spectators under the ‘Bubble and Seal’ policy to ensure maximum safety for athletes and authorities. Thailand must show it is ready to open the country, restore confidence among foreigners and boost the economy.”

Said Governor of Sports Authority of Thailand, Dr. Gongsak Yodmani: “The Sports Authority of Thailand has continuously supported local and international sporting events, and we are confident that Thailand has high potential to host international tournaments in this region. The Club Volleyball Championships will prove Thailand’s ability as a host country amidst the COVID-19 situation.

The fact that leading volleyball clubs in Asia signed up to take part in these two tournaments indicates that our preventive measures are well accepted internationally.”

National Sports Development Fund Manager, Dr. Supranee Guptasa hailed the organization of the two Championships: “Solid cooperation between the public and private sectors along with support from the organization committee shall contribute to succeed in organizing the two events. This will help enhancing the country’s image and rebuild the confidence of the Thai economy in the global arena. The National Sports Development Fund is ready to support the Thailand Volleyball Association and other tournament-related authorities in efficient organizing the two tournaments. NSDF is also determined to support the development of Thai athletes and the growth of other sports in our country.”

Asian Volleyball Confederation Secretary General and Board of Directors Member, Mr. Kiattipong Radchatagriengkrai said: “By hosting the two volleyball events, the Thailand Volleyball Association has followed the policy of the Government and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to promote volleyball and tourism locally and regionally. These two Championships will select the winning men’s team to represent Asia in the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Club Championship originally scheduled in Guangzhou, China. Likewise, the winning women’s team will earn a berth in the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Club Championship from December 15-19, 2021, in Ankara, Turkey. Only six teams from around the world will compete in each of the Championships. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Royal Thai Government, the Thailand Volleyball Association, the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Sports Development Fund, and Nakhon Ratchasima Province for making these events possible under strict COVID-19 measures, in line with Asian Volleyball Confederation policy.”

Thailand Volleyball Association President, Mr. Somporn Chaibangyang: “On behalf of the Thailand Volleyball Association, I would like to thank the Asian Volleyball Confederation for their trust and permission to host the two Championships. Also, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Sports Authority of Thailand, and the National Sports Development Fund for their support in terms of policy and budget allocation.

Furthermore, I wish to thank the Nakhon Ratchasima Province and the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration Center for their approval and assistance in organizing these events under special circumstances. I also thank all sponsors, including Thai Drinks Co., Ltd., the producer of Est Cola, Provincial Electricity Authority, Grand Sport, SMM TV, and PPTV, the broadcast rights holder for Asian Volleyball Confederation tournaments, and the media family. Thailand Volleyball Association will work closely with all sectors to ensure that the two Club Volleyball Championships proceed with great success.”

The “PPTV” 2021 Asian “Est Cola” Women’s Club Volleyball Championship is due from October 1-7, 2021, at Terminal 21, Nakhon Ratchasima. Seven teams from four countries will compete in the tournament. Pool A comprises of Nakhon Ratchasima QminC VC (Thailand), Zhetyssu (Kazakhstan),

Choco Mucho (Philippines), while Pool B features 2019 runners-up and 2020 Thai League champions Supreme Chonburi (Thailand), Altay (Kazakhstan), Rebisco Philippines, and Saipa (Iran).

This is followed by the “PPTV”2021 Asian “Est Cola” Men’s Club Volleyball Championship at the same venue from October 8-15. Ten teams from nine countries will compete in the men’s tournament. Pool A comprises of Nakhon Ratchasima QminC VC (Thailand), CEB Sports Club (Sri Lanka), Burevestnik Almaty (Kazakhstan), Kazma Sport Club (Kuwait) and South Gas (Iraq), while Pool B features Sirjan Foulad Iranian (Iran), Al-Arabi Sports Club (Qatar), Diamond Food (Thailand), Rebisco Philippines and AGMK (Uzbekistan).

