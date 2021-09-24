Thais crash out of futsal World Cup...

The 18th-ranked Thais played the seventh-ranked Kazakhstan in the round of 16 at Žalgiris Arena in Kaunas, Lithuania.
Thailand have lost in the round of 16 at the Fifa Futsal World Cup three consecutive times.
Head coach Rakphol Sainetngam apologised to Thai fans for failing to advance to the quarterfinal.
He said everyone was disappointed, including staff and the players. "They did their best but everything was not good," he said.
Related News
Thailand can make history in FIFA Futsal World Cup round of 16
Thailand book berth in FIFA Futsal World Cup knockout round
Jirawat timely strike helps Thailand force a draw in futsal World Cup
Top scorer Suphawut Thueanklang added that they got off to a bad start and conceded an early goal. They had to change their plan after that. However, there were many errors, as a result we conceded too many goals, he said. He said they had done their best and apologised for disappointing the fans.
Published : September 24, 2021
Published : Sep 24, 2021
Published : Sep 24, 2021
Published : Sep 23, 2021
Published : Sep 23, 2021
Published : Sep 24, 2021
Published : Sep 24, 2021
Published : Sep 24, 2021
Published : Sep 24, 2021