Thais crash out of futsal World Cup...

The 18th-ranked Thais played the seventh-ranked Kazakhstan in the round of 16 at Žalgiris Arena in Kaunas, Lithuania.

Thailand have lost in the round of 16 at the Fifa Futsal World Cup three consecutive times.

Head coach Rakphol Sainetngam apologised to Thai fans for failing to advance to the quarterfinal.

He said everyone was disappointed, including staff and the players. "They did their best but everything was not good," he said.