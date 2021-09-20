Monday, September 20, 2021

Thailand book berth in FIFA Futsal World Cup knockout round

Thailand advanced to the round of 16 at the 2021 Fifa Futsal World Cup on Sunday with a crushing 9-4 win against the Solomon Islands.

The 18th-ranked Thais needed to win against the 51st-ranked Solomons to guarantee their berth in the knockout stage at Žalgiris Arena in Kaunas, Lithuania.

Suphawut Thueanklang helped Thailand on their way by scoring a hat-trick against the Pacific islanders.

Meanwhile, Portugal and Morocco drew 3-3 in the other group C match. Thailand qualified by grabbing third place in the group with 4 points.

The Thais face Kazakhstan in the round of 16. The match will kick off on Thursday at 9.30pm, Thai time.

Kazakhstan are currently ranked seventh in the world.

Published : September 20, 2021

