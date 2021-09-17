Jirawat timely strike helps Thailand force a draw in futsal World Cup

The Moroccans, ranked world No. 16, scored in the first half, but 18th-ranked Thailand levelled scores in the second half through defender Jirawat Sornwichian.
Thailand, on Sunday (10pm), will face Solomon Islands who have lost both their group C matches -- to Portugal and Morocco.
Thailand are third on the table with one point, having lost to Portugal 4-1 on Tuesday.
