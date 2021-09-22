Thailand can make history in FIFA Futsal World Cup round of 16

This is the third consecutive time Thailand have advanced to the round of 16 at the quadrennial tournament, but they were eliminated at this stage in 2012 and 2016.

On Sunday, the Thais finished third in Group C after crushing the Solomon Islands 9-4 in their final group-stage match in Lithuania. The win earned them a match in the knockout phase against Group A winners Kazakhstan. The match kicks off on Thursday at 9.30pm, Thai time.

The Thai team have already created history at this year’s tournament in Lithuania. Head coach Rakphol Sainetngam became the first Thai coach to manage the team and advance to the round of 16 at the FIFA Futsal World Cup.

Victor Hermans from the Netherlands coached the team at the 2012 tournament in Thailand, then Miguel Rodrigo of Spain succeeded him for the 2016 edition in Colombia.