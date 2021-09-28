UFC champion Shevchenko hails Thailand after retaining title

Her post-fight interview with former UFC champion-turned MC Daniel Cormier saw Shevchenko speak in English and Kyrgyz, before shocking fans in Thailand by switching to their mother tongue.

Speaking in fluent Thai, she paid homage to the land where she learnt her awesome fighting skills.

“Hi Thai fans. My name is Valentina. I am a Muay Thai athlete. Muay Thai is a really strong sport. Hello Tiger Muay Thai, my gym. Hello, and thank you.”

Shevchenko learnt the Thai language while training at the Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket. The gym is a world-famous training ground for MMA fighters from around the globe.