Muay Thai, IFMA fully recognized by IOC

General Prawit Wongsuwan, Deputy Prime Minister as the chairman of the subcommittee for driving Muaythai to the Olympics and the sub-committee for driving Muaythai to the Olympics, said that as the IOC has approved Muaythai and IFMA as permanent members, he as the president of the the National Olympic Committee of Thailand along with the Board of Directors, the government, and the Thai people, we are very delighted, honored, and proud.

“I would like to thank IOC President, Thomas Bach, and all the committees for recognizing Muaythai and that I would like to praise IFMA and all members of 146 countries who have been admirably complying with the Olympics rules that we receive trust from the IOC. I assure that the Thai government will fully promote Muaythai and support the operation of IFMA as we have a common goal in encouraging Muaythai into the Olympic Games in the near future,” General Prawit concluded.

Dr. Sakchai Thapsuwan, chairman of IFMA, declared that he would like to express special thanks to IFMA's International Office leading by Director Charissa Tynan who over the last years has worked to ensure that all our strategic goals have not only been implemented but also documented in our extensive 1000+ page application dossier to showcase to the IOC our strict alignment with the Olympic Agenda 2020 + 5.

General Udomdej Sitabutr, Vice-President of IFMA, said IFMA would like to thank IFMA Executive Committee and Ad-Hoc Management Committee who have contributed to the initial and review application process, to support in the compilation of the application documentation as well. All IFMA stakeholders and athletes from the 146 member countries expressed their sincere gratitude to the IOC, led by IOC President Thomas Bach, for their trust in IFMA. Furthermore, they made special thanks to various agencies of the IOC who provide cooperation and advice throughout the application period.

Vice President of IFMA also expresses deepest appreciation and gratitude to the chairman of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, General Prawit Wongsuwan who is also the chairman of the Muaythai committee, and also General Stephan Fox, the secretary of IFMA and President of AIMS (Alliance of Independent Recognized Members of Sport) who has achieved historical success in facilitating the recognition of a record six sports from the AIMS family, which notably is the highest number of sports ever to be proposed for full recognition in a single IOC Executive Board meeting.

Timeline of "IFMA" to the IOC recognition

1992 - Founded the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA)

2012 – Launched official request for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recognition

2016 – Received first endorsement

2017 – Muaythai is included in the World Games.

2021 - On June 10, the IOC Board of Directors agreed on the full endorsement of IFMA at the 138th IOC General Assembly in Tokyo.

2021 – On July 20, the IOC General Assembly granted full recognition to the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) and Muaythai