Virus KOs Thailand’s boxing industry, freezing dreams of world domination

Since first arriving early last year, Covid-19 has pummelled every industry in Thailand – including boxing.

In April 2020, a fight night at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium spawned an infection cluster that spread across the country.

The outbreak was quickly halted but the boxing industry has still not recovered.

Boxing camps remain closed and many have gone bankrupt.

The virus crisis has brought the sport to a halt, freezing the dreams of Thailand’s best young boxers.