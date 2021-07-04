Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Boxing legend Somrak tests Covid positive despite two vaccine jabs

Thai boxing legend Somrak Kamsing tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

In a TikTok video clip, he said he was surprised by the positive test because he had already received two Covid-19 vaccine jabs.

He added that he had rarely gone outdoors and did not stay close to his family.

"Recently, I went to Pakkred Police Station in Nonthaburi province in a lottery fraud case and took pictures with villagers in the area," he said.

He apologised to people for causing trouble, asking them to take Covid-19 tests as soon as possible.

He added that he was waiting for an ambulance to take him to the hospital for medical treatment.

 

Somrak won the gold medal in the featherweight category at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Published : July 04, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.