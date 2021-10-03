SUPREME CHONBURI FLEX THEIR MUSCLES AT ASIAN WOMENS CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP AFTER 3-0 TRIUMPH OVER REBISCO

"I'm delighted that my team claimed victory in this match. I think my players have already adjusted themselves and have better teamwork. We have an easy game today. Our match tomorrow will be very important and much tougher for us as we have pinned our high hopes on capturing the top spot in Pool B," Supreme Chonburi's head coach Nataphon Srisamutnak commented after the match.

"We had a better game today. It is a good practice for us. Regarding our match tomorrow, we need to perform our best because Altay players have an enormous physical advantage over us. Tomorrow, we will use a fast game with combination plays. We have been practicing these tactics a lot and I think we are ready to face our rivals in the game tomorrow," said Pleumjit Thinkaow, captain of Supreme Chonburi.