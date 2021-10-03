Thu, October 14, 2021

SUPREME CHONBURI FLEX THEIR MUSCLES AT ASIAN WOMENS CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP AFTER 3-0 TRIUMPH OVER REBISCO

Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, October 2, 2021 – In-form Supreme Chonburi of Thailand stormed past Rebisco in pulsating straight sets 25-11, 25-16, 25-16 to hand the Philippine side their second loss at the 2021 Asian Womens Club Volleyball Championship at the Terminal 21 Hall here on Saturday.

Supreme Chonburi, fresh from winning their opening Pool B match against Iran's Super League champions Saipa the previous day, continued their winning record on the second day of the one-week competition for two wins in a row.

Supreme Chonburi showcased their exceptional attacks and solid blocks, which entirely foiled the Rebisco's determined fightback efforts. With the victory over Rebisco, Supreme Chonburi remained unbeaten in Pool B.

Pleumjit Thinkaow topscored with 12 points including 10 attacks for Supreme Chonburi, while Faith Janine Shirley Nisperos led Rebisco with 8 points.

"I'm delighted that my team claimed victory in this match. I think my players have already adjusted themselves and have better teamwork. We have an easy game today. Our match tomorrow will be very important and much tougher for us as we have pinned our high hopes on capturing the top spot in Pool B," Supreme Chonburi's head coach Nataphon Srisamutnak commented after the match.

Pleumjit Thinkaow topscored with 12 points including 10 attacks for Supreme Chonburi.

"We had a better game today. It is a good practice for us. Regarding our match tomorrow, we need to perform our best because Altay players have an enormous physical advantage over us. Tomorrow, we will use a fast game with combination plays. We have been practicing these tactics a lot and I think we are ready to face our rivals in the game tomorrow," said Pleumjit Thinkaow, captain of Supreme Chonburi.

Published : October 03, 2021

