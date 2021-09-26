Sun, September 26, 2021

life

Thai women ride Irrawaddy hat-trick to qualify for Asian Cup finals

The Thai women national football team thrashed Palestine 7-0 on Saturday to qualify for the final round of the AFC Womens Asian Cup 2022 to be held in India.

Thailand topped Group H, having earlier beaten Malaysia 4-0, while Palestine had lost 2-0 to Malaysia.

Thailand scored two goals in the first half and five in the second half, including a hat-trick by Irrawaddy Makris.

 

The final round will be held in India from January 20 to February 6 next year.

Published : September 26, 2021

