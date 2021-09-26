Thai women ride Irrawaddy hat-trick to qualify for Asian Cup finals

Thailand topped Group H, having earlier beaten Malaysia 4-0, while Palestine had lost 2-0 to Malaysia.
Thailand scored two goals in the first half and five in the second half, including a hat-trick by Irrawaddy Makris.
The final round will be held in India from January 20 to February 6 next year.
