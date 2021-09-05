Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Sporty seals ready to show off volleyball skills at Songkhla Zoo

Seals in Songkhla Zoo are ready to welcome visitors with a special "volleyball show". Staff are preparing for the reopening of the zoo in 14 days when Covid-19 measures are eased.

Suchada Sri-kwan, a seal and penguin trainer at Songkhla Zoo, told reporters on Sunday that three of the zoo's seals, namely Pokky, Conne' and Peepo, have been trained daily for over one month to welcome visitors when the zoo is back in operation. 


The trainer said that the seals were very determined with the training. The penguins are also being trained for a parade show.

"The zoo is currently closed, but we train these animals every day so they do not forget the routines. The three seals are being trained for their famous volleyball show. "Peepo" is a supportive spectator, while "Pokky" and "Conne'" battle it out. 


"We are preparing the zoo to welcome visitors with some spectacular new shows when the zoo reopens," the animal trainer at Songkhla Zoo said.

Published : September 05, 2021

