Monday, August 30, 2021

in-focus

Songkhla plans opening door to Malaysian tourists with ‘Dannok Sandbox’ scheme

Songkhla is planning to launch the “Dannok Sandbox” scheme to help boost the economy of Sadao district, which sits on the border with Malaysia.

Retail stores, restaurants, hotels and other businesses related to tourism in the area have been suffering badly from the impact of Covid-19 because 90 per cent of their customers are Malaysian tourists.

The private sector said the sandbox scheme was initiated because Malaysia has administered 31.8 million Covid-19 doses so far and is expected to cover 70 per cent of its population by October. The opening of the Sadao border is also in line with Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s plan to reopen Thailand by October.

“The scheme is called ‘Dannok Sandbox’ because Malaysian tourists visiting Sadao refer to the area as Dannok,” related businesses said.

“This border is the only road link with Malaysia, so it will be easy to contain the spread of Covid-19.”

Songkhla plans opening door to Malaysian tourists with ‘Dannok Sandbox’ scheme

Once the scheme kicks off, it will help create 10,000 jobs and will become a model for other border provinces, a hotel operator said.

Songkhla plans opening door to Malaysian tourists with ‘Dannok Sandbox’ scheme

Though the Dannok Sandbox is still at the planning stage, it is hoped the district will start bustling again under strict measures to tackle the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Before the scheme kicks off, all 30,000 or so people living in the area must be fully vaccinated and government agencies will have to complete feasibility studies.

Published : August 30, 2021

Related News

Another close shave in Bangkok

Published : August 30, 2021

The beauty of hornbills in Thailand’s forest sanctuaries.

Published : August 30, 2021

Mahidol Uni creates anti-Covid mouthwash

Published : August 30, 2021

Roadmap for Thailand’s reopening and recovery

Published : August 30, 2021

Latest News

Another close shave in Bangkok

Published : August 30, 2021

The beauty of hornbills in Thailand’s forest sanctuaries.

Published : August 30, 2021

SET rises for 7th day in a row as infections fall

Published : August 30, 2021

Stamp Fairtex on Potentially Facing Angela Lee: A Dream Come True

Published : August 30, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.