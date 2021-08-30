Songkhla plans opening door to Malaysian tourists with ‘Dannok Sandbox’ scheme

Retail stores, restaurants, hotels and other businesses related to tourism in the area have been suffering badly from the impact of Covid-19 because 90 per cent of their customers are Malaysian tourists.

The private sector said the sandbox scheme was initiated because Malaysia has administered 31.8 million Covid-19 doses so far and is expected to cover 70 per cent of its population by October. The opening of the Sadao border is also in line with Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s plan to reopen Thailand by October.

“The scheme is called ‘Dannok Sandbox’ because Malaysian tourists visiting Sadao refer to the area as Dannok,” related businesses said.

“This border is the only road link with Malaysia, so it will be easy to contain the spread of Covid-19.”