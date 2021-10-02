Thu, October 14, 2021

life

NMG staffers return from Tokyo Paralympics with bronze

Nation Multimedia Group (NMG)’s chairman Shine Bunnag and other executives welcomed staffers Amnouy Wetwithan and Khwansuda Phuangkitcha, who returned with a bronze each from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The winners were also given a present of 100,000 baht each in the welcoming ceremony on Friday.

“I want to congratulate NMG employees and all athletes at the Paralympics. Winning is not easy and only commitment can lead to success,” Shine said.

Amnouy had paired with Sujirat Pookkham to win bronze in the women’s badminton doubles WH1-2 class. They now rank third in the world. They defeated Switzerland’s Karin Suter-Erath and Cynthia Mathez, who rank sixth in the world.

Khwansuda won her first bronze in the women’s K44 class taekwondo against Uzbekistan’s Ziyodakhon Isakova.

Published : October 02, 2021

Nation Thailnad
