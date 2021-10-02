NMG staffers return from Tokyo Paralympics with bronze

“I want to congratulate NMG employees and all athletes at the Paralympics. Winning is not easy and only commitment can lead to success,” Shine said.

Amnouy had paired with Sujirat Pookkham to win bronze in the women’s badminton doubles WH1-2 class. They now rank third in the world. They defeated Switzerland’s Karin Suter-Erath and Cynthia Mathez, who rank sixth in the world.

Khwansuda won her first bronze in the women’s K44 class taekwondo against Uzbekistan’s Ziyodakhon Isakova.