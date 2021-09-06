The medal summary for Thai athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

At the Rio Games in 2016, Thailand had won six gold, six silver and six bronze. Thailand finished 25th on the medals table in Tokyo.

China topped the medals table with 96 gold, 60 silver and 51 bronze.

There was a lot to cheer for Nation Multimedia Group Co Ltd, two of whose employees won medals for the country. Amnuay Wetvithan won a bronze medal in badminton, and Kwansuda Phuangkitcha got the bronze in taekwondo.