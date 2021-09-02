Two Thai wheelchair racers strike gold at Paralympics

View
Pongsakorn Paeyo claimed the gold in the men’s 100 metres T53 wheelchair race – his second gold medal of this Games after he won the 400 metres in a world record time on Monday.
Pongsakorn also won two gold medals at the 2016 Paralympic Games.
Wednesday’s second gold for Thailand was clinched by 18-year-old rising star Athiwat “Few” Pang-nuea, in the men’s wheelchair 100 metres T54.
The wins took Thailand’s total to three gold, three silver and five bronze medals at this Paralympic Games.
