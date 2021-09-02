Monday, September 13, 2021

life

Two Thai wheelchair racers strike gold at Paralympics

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Two Thai wheelchair racers strike g...

Thailand grabbed two gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Wednesday as Thai wheelchair sprinters showed why they are feared in international competition.

79

View

Pongsakorn Paeyo claimed the gold in the men’s 100 metres T53 wheelchair race – his second gold medal of this Games after he won the 400 metres in a world record time on Monday. 

Related Stories

Pongsakorn also won two gold medals at the 2016 Paralympic Games. 

Wednesday’s second gold for Thailand was clinched by 18-year-old rising star Athiwat “Few” Pang-nuea, in the men’s wheelchair 100 metres T54.

The wins took Thailand’s total to three gold, three silver and five bronze medals at this Paralympic Games.

Pongsakorn Paeyo claimed the gold in the men’s 100 metres

Pongsakorn Paeyo claimed the gold in the men’s 100 metres

Pongsakorn Paeyo claimed the gold in the men’s 100 metres

Athiwat “Few” Pang-nuea, in the men’s wheelchair

Athiwat “Few” Pang-nuea, in the men’s wheelchair

Pongsakorn Paeyo

Published : September 02, 2021

Related News

Songkhla pattern wins Batik City costume design competition

Published : September 12, 2021

How Biden new vaccine mandate affects the NFL, MLB and other pro sports leagues

Published : September 12, 2021

Buri Ram thanks Lisa for promoting tourist attraction in music video

Published : September 12, 2021

Mideast in Pictures: Camel racing festival in Saudi Arabia

Published : September 12, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.