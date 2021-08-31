Wednesday, September 01, 2021

life

Paralympics veteran secures second silver for Thailand

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Paralympics veteran secures second ...

Prawat Wahoram won Thailands second silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, in the men’s 1,500 metres T54 wheelchair race on Tuesday.

Compatriot Putharet Khongrak finished third in the event to secure Thailand's fourth bronze at the Games.

Defending champion Prawat, 40, had won the gold at four Paralympics -- in 2000, 2004, 2008 and 2016 -- while he got the silver medal in the 2012 Paralympics.

Putharet Khongrak, 26, had competed in the Paralympics for the first time. Putharet had also earned the bronze medal on Saturday in the men’s 5,000 metres T54 wheelchair race.

Meanwhile, the gold medal was won by Switzerland’s Marcel Hug, the runner-up from the previous Paralympics. He also won the gold medal in the men’s 5,000 metres T54 wheelchair race.

Paralympics veteran secures second silver for Thailand Paralympics veteran secures second silver for Thailand

Prawat and Putharet will compete in one more race, the men’s 800 metres T54 wheelchair race. The qualification round will begin on Thursday.

With a gold, two silver, and four bronze, Thailand is 42nd on the medals table.

Paralympics veteran secures second silver for Thailand Paralympics veteran secures second silver for Thailand

Published : August 31, 2021

Related News

Pornchok wins silver in Tokyo as Thailand display boccia strength

Published : September 01, 2021

Indonesian football lovers hesitant to kick again despite relaxation of pandemic restrictions

Published : September 01, 2021

Arsenal signs Japan international Tomiyasu

Published : September 01, 2021

Stamp Fairtex on Alyona Rassohyna Rematch: I’ll try to knock her out fast

Published : September 01, 2021

Latest News

Curfew could be cut or lifted, says PM

Published : September 01, 2021

Thai importer unveils digital Covid testing device

Published : September 01, 2021

Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery and ICONSIAM are ready to reopen

Published : September 01, 2021

Private sector ups 2021 GDP forecast as Thailand’s Covid-19 situation improves

Published : September 01, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.