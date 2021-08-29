Pongsakorn strikes gold for Thailand at Tokyo Paralympics

Pongsakorn raced to the gold in the men's 400 metres T53 race in 46.61 seconds, followed in second place by Brent Lakatos of Canada in 46.75 seconds and Vitalii Gritsenko of Russia third in 49.41 seconds.

Pongsakorn's gold-winning effort also broke the previous world record of 46.82 seconds set by Lakatos at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

Pongsakorn had sailed through the preliminary rounds in 47.31 seconds.