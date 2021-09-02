THAILANDS KIRADECH FACES MENTAL HURDLE IN BID FOR PGA TOUR RETURN

The burly Thai has stumbled across the finish line over the last two weekends. He was tied second going into the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron before finishing tied 20th with a closing 74 and at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, he was cruising in the top-10 before dropping four bogeys on his back nine.



"Last three months, I feel more comfortable with how I'm swinging the golf club. Only one part of my game is the mental side. I can't control myself well enough to get the job done. The last two weeks, I was tied second and shot 3-over. Last week, I was in the top-10 and shoot four over on the back and. There are a lot of good things, a lot of positive things but I can't get my mental (strength) back at the same time. Hopefully I can do it this weekend," said Kiradech.



"Going into Sundays, I can't seem to get into tempo, can't get the momentum that I used to get and I always do well in the final round. I guess it takes time. I don't think it's too far away."



If things don't fall to plan, Kiradech says he has the option to return and compete on the European Tour where he is a four-time winner. The European Tour and PGA TOUR also have a strategic alliance and will co-sanction three tournaments in the new season.