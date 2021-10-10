Ratchapol lead his team to claim the victory in the Singha Laguna Phuket Open 2021

All-Thailand Golf Tournament together with partners and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) organized the "Sandbox Swing" professional golf tournament in Phuket to promote travels among foreign tourists and golf enthusiasts as well as to build a good image for Thailand as one of the Top-of-Mind tourism destinations.
Singha Laguna Phuket Open 2021, held between 7-10 October 2021 at the Laguna Golf Club, Phuket as well as its warm-up Pro-Am event held on 6 October 2021 were both a success. In the end, Ratchapol Jantavara emerged superior above others won the Championship in an exciting and fun atmosphere. The event was organized strictly according to safety measures and standards set by the Ministry of Public Health, Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), and the Phuket province.
Related Stories
Published : October 10, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 09, 2021
Published : Oct 08, 2021
Published : Oct 07, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021