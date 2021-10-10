AL-ARABI SPORTS CLUB TOO STRONG FOR DIAMOND FOOD

Diamond Food, led by Kantapat Koonmee, tried hard to tactically and technically match the mighty Al-Arabi Sports Club, strong with the likes of powerful Konstantin Cupkovic and strongly-built Felipe Bandero. The superb duo showed their heroic efforts as they used their incredible reach and leap to punish the host team with some powerful spikes. Diamond Food responded with fine attacks from talented Kantapat and Kissada Nilsawai, but their fightback was short-lived as the Qataris attacked relentlessly from all angles to win the nail-biting first set 25-23.

Al-Arabi Sports Club still took command in the second set, with Georgiev Borislav carrying out terrific jump serves which allowed the host side difficulties to receive. Despite putting up a gallant fight, Diamond Food found the strong visitors uncatchable to go down 17-25.



Related Stories