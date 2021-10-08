SUPREME CLAIM BRONZE AFTER DEMOLISHING SAIPA 3-0 IN ASIAN WOMENS CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP

Saipa still faced the same situation in the third set when they found Supreme a tough nut to crack and surrendered to the irresistible rivals 19-25 to entirely dash out their high hopes of making a comeback.

"For our team, even though we did not achieve our initial goal, at least we claimed the third place in this Championship. We learned our strong and weak points here in order that we can improve for better future tournaments," Supreme captain Pleumjit Thinkaow said after the match.

Saipa finished fourth but also had something to be proud of as they wrote a new chapter of Iran volleyball by becoming the first Iran women's team ever to finish top four in the Asian-level competitions.