ALTAY SECURE BERTH FOR FIVB CLUB WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP AFTER CAPTURING MAIDEN ASIAN WOMEN’S CLUB TITLE

The champions and runners-up of the South American Volleyball Confederation (CSV) Women’s Club Championship to be held in Brazil from October 21 to 25, 2021 will fill the remaining two vacancies.

Altay became the second team from Kazakhstan to capture the Asian Women’s Club title. Rahat Almaty (and Rahat CSKA) landed the crown in 2004 and 2007, while Altay reigned supreme in the 2021 edition, which is the third time in history for Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Supreme Chonburi, former three-time Thailand League winners and successive two-time Asian Club champions, pulled off a scintillating straight-set 25-21, 25-18, 25-19 victory against Iran’s Super League winners Saipa in the third-place playoff to clinch bronze medal.

It was another remarkable feat of Supreme against Saipa, the strong team they had already beaten 3-1 in the preliminary Pool B clash earlier.

Control Committee President Mr Yermek Syrlybayev from Kazakhstan, middle, presided over the awards presentation, with AVC Secretary General Mr Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai, himself Technical Sub-Committee, left, and Technical Delegate Mr Emile Jabbour from Lebanon, right, in attendance. Altay of Kazakhstan received the Champions’ Trophy and gold medals, while Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima QminC VC and Supreme Chonburi finished second and third places to claim silver and bronze medals respectively.

FINAL RANKING



1. Altay (Kazakhstan)

2. Nakhon Ratchasima QminC VC (Thailand)

3. Supreme Chonburi (Thailand)

4. Saipa (Iran)

5. Zhetysu (Kazakhstan)

6. Choco Mucho (Philippines)

7. Rebisco (Philippines)

** Altay from Kazakhstan secured the lone berth on offer to compete in the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Club World Championship in Ankara, Turkey from December 15 to 19, 2021.

DREAM TEAM – INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Most Valuable Player

Sana Anarkulova (No.2 Altay)



Best Outside Spikers

Nadiia Kodola (No.16 Altay)

Chatchu-on Moksri (No.19 Nakhon Ratchasima QminC VC)



Best Middle Blockers

Pouran Zare (No.14 Saipa)

Pleumjit Thinkaow (No.5 Supreme Chonburi)



Best Opposite Spiker

Kristina Belova (No.13 Altay)



Best Setter

Nootsara Tomkom (No.13 Nakhon Ratchasima QminC VC)



Best Libero

Madina Beket (No.2 Altay)