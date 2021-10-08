ALTAY SECURE BERTH FOR FIVB CLUB WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP AFTER CAPTURING MAIDEN ASIAN WOMEN’S CLUB TITLE

Altay, which finished fourth place four times in a row in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, had already competed in the 2018 Women’s Club World Championship in Shaoxing, China, where they came in a well-earned fifth position of eight teams participating.
With their fantastic win against the host side on Thursday, Altay will make their second attempt in the Women’s Club World Championship, which is due to take place in Ankara, Turkey from December 15 to 19, 2021, with six teams vying for the world crown. It will be the 16th edition of the prestigious competition which was first held in 1989.
There, Altay will test their mettle against the world’s best professional volleyball clubs to go head-to-head in a bid to be crowned the top women’s club on planet. Three clubs have already secured their places including Imoco Volley Conegliano of Italy, European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) Women’s Champions League winners, VakifBank Istanbul of Turkey, CEV Women’s Champions League runners-up, Fenerbahce Opet Istanbul of Turkey, hosts and Turkish Women’s Volleyball League runners-up.
The champions and runners-up of the South American Volleyball Confederation (CSV) Women’s Club Championship to be held in Brazil from October 21 to 25, 2021 will fill the remaining two vacancies.
Altay became the second team from Kazakhstan to capture the Asian Women’s Club title. Rahat Almaty (and Rahat CSKA) landed the crown in 2004 and 2007, while Altay reigned supreme in the 2021 edition, which is the third time in history for Kazakhstan.
Earlier, Supreme Chonburi, former three-time Thailand League winners and successive two-time Asian Club champions, pulled off a scintillating straight-set 25-21, 25-18, 25-19 victory against Iran’s Super League winners Saipa in the third-place playoff to clinch bronze medal.
It was another remarkable feat of Supreme against Saipa, the strong team they had already beaten 3-1 in the preliminary Pool B clash earlier.
Control Committee President Mr Yermek Syrlybayev from Kazakhstan, middle, presided over the awards presentation, with AVC Secretary General Mr Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai, himself Technical Sub-Committee, left, and Technical Delegate Mr Emile Jabbour from Lebanon, right, in attendance. Altay of Kazakhstan received the Champions’ Trophy and gold medals, while Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima QminC VC and Supreme Chonburi finished second and third places to claim silver and bronze medals respectively.
FINAL RANKING
1. Altay (Kazakhstan)
2. Nakhon Ratchasima QminC VC (Thailand)
3. Supreme Chonburi (Thailand)
4. Saipa (Iran)
5. Zhetysu (Kazakhstan)
6. Choco Mucho (Philippines)
7. Rebisco (Philippines)
** Altay from Kazakhstan secured the lone berth on offer to compete in the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Club World Championship in Ankara, Turkey from December 15 to 19, 2021.
DREAM TEAM – INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Most Valuable Player
Sana Anarkulova (No.2 Altay)
Best Outside Spikers
Nadiia Kodola (No.16 Altay)
Chatchu-on Moksri (No.19 Nakhon Ratchasima QminC VC)
Best Middle Blockers
Pouran Zare (No.14 Saipa)
Pleumjit Thinkaow (No.5 Supreme Chonburi)
Best Opposite Spiker
Kristina Belova (No.13 Altay)
Best Setter
Nootsara Tomkom (No.13 Nakhon Ratchasima QminC VC)
Best Libero
Madina Beket (No.2 Altay)
Published : October 08, 2021
By : THE NATION
