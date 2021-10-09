Nakhon Ratchasima put it past fighting KSC in thrilling tie-breaker

In the tie-breaker, leads changed hands for several times, but Nakhon Ratchasima fared much better at home stretch to capture the see-saw set 16-14 and match.

"It is the first game for us and also a first game for me in the Asian level competition. At the first game, we were a bit rusty and could show our teamwork, which, I think, we still need to improve in our next game against South Gas Club of Iraq," Nakhon Ratchasima's Thanat Bamrungpakdeek said.

On Saturday, as Nakhon Ratchasima will take on South Gas Club, Kazma Sport Club are due to next go up against Sri Lanka's CEB Sports Club.