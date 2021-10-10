AMORNTEP HELPS NAKHON RATCHASIMA SURVIVE SOUTH GAS CLUBS SCARE

It was a similar script in the second set when South Gas Club picked things up and fought back hard to catch Nakhon Ratchasima at 24-24 and 27-27. However, with Cuban Alferedo Zequeira Qairo looking more influential as he wen on a scoring spree, the Iraqi team fared better this time to score back-to-back points for the 29-27 win in this hotly-contested set.

Amorntep still powered through the third set, coming up with powerful jump serves and devastating attacks to help move Nakhon Ratchasima ahead 22-18. Though South Gas Club put on a brave fight, their attempts were in vain as the home side went on their blistering run of points to win the set 25-21 for a commanding 2-1 lead.

Nakhon Ratchasima dominated the fourth set as they led from start to finish, utilising their impassable defence and spectacular attacks to capture the set 25-20.

After the match, Nakhon Ratchasima's Amorntep Konhan said, "We are in a tough Pool A with strong teams working hard to beat one another. However, I think the first match was not that good for us. In this match, we tried to improve our performance. Personally, I'm satisfied with the points I had scored, but I want to make it better next time. We always came up with hard work and did our best, and today, we won. I would like to ask home fans to support our team in future matches."